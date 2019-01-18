Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Rhian Jones | Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP

Rhian Jones | Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2019 0

Rhian Jones is now a partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP. Rhian has been of counsel at the firm since 2010. Jones’ practice has a dual concentration in criminal defense and family court matters. She has represented clients in every level of a criminal case, from traffic infractions to homicides. She also has represented clients in a broad ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo