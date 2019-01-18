Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump reportedly told Michael Cohen to lie. His own attorney general pick testified that’s a crime.

By: The Washington Post Isaac Stanley-Becker January 18, 2019 0

When Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, William Barr, earlier this week whether it would be a crime if “the president tried to coach somebody not to testify, or testify falsely,” Barr was unequivocal: “Yes,” the nominee replied. “Under an obstruction statute, yes.” Now that an explosive story published Thursday ...

