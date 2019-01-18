Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. government files appeals notice after 2020 census ruling

U.S. government files appeals notice after 2020 census ruling

By: Bennett Loudon January 18, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department began its appeal Thursday of a New York judge’s ruling stopping the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for the first time since 1950. Garrett Coyle, a Justice Department attorney based in Washington, filed the one-page notice of appeal in Manhattan federal court on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo