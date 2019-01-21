Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 15, 2018

Deeds filed October 15, 2018

January 21, 2019

Deeds   Recorded October 15, 2018                63   BROCKPORT BADDERS, VELDON S to JUBY, JAMES L Property Address: 80 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12095 Page: 0060 Tax Account: 054.18-4-46 Full Sale Price: $146,000.00 CHURCHVILLE LESSORD, MARJORIE D to LESSORD, NORMAN W III Property Address: 282 EULER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12095 Page: 0239 Tax Account: 115.03-1-15 Full Sale Price: $1.00 CLARKSON MILLER, STEVEN J to KNAPP, DAVID Property Address: ...

