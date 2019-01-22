Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act: The PACA Trust Creditors v. Genecco Produce Inc.

Second Circuit – Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act: The PACA Trust Creditors v. Genecco Produce Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act Bankruptcy – Unpaid produce – Pro rata share of trust assets The PACA Trust Creditors v. Genecco Produce Inc. 17-1949-(L) Judges Sack, Raggi, and Chin Background: The plaintiff commenced an advisory proceeding in Bankruptcy Court alleging that the defendants wrongfully failed to pay the debtor Lenny Perry’s Produce ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo