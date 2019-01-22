Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Legacy Properties Holdings LC v Tierra Lowry-Budd, 80 Rand St – Harvey S Bunis 2—Andrews Terrace Housing Development v Jamarion Long, 125 St Paul St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Mathew Borzilleri v Constance Dickerson, 104 Canton St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—DHB2 LC v Corey Henderson, 445 Post Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Bella ...

