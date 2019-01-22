Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed October 22, 2018

Deeds filed October 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 22, 2018                75   BROCKPORT ESRICK, JO-ANN B et al to PETERSON, RICHARD F Property Address: 14 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12098 Page: 0663 Tax Account: 054.18-1-19 Full Sale Price: $136,500.00 FRANTEK REALTY INC to RONOLI INC Property Address: 4068 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12098 Page: 0559 Tax Account: 069.05-1-30 Full Sale Price: $25,100.00 PORTER, BRUCE R to PORTER, BRUCE II Property ...

