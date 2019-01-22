Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Spoliation: Page v. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Spoliation Normal business practice – Substantiated claims Page v. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, et al. CA 17-02160 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced a medical malpractice action, as well as a products liability action following an incident while the plaintiff was on a patient-controlled analgesia infusion ...

