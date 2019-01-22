Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming foreclosures as of Jan. 22, 2019

Upcoming foreclosures as of Jan. 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 392 Clay Ave Rochester 14613 01/22/2019 10:00 AM Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel $40,405.35 1320 Brookedge Dr Hamlin 14464 01/23/2019 09:00 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC N/A 68 Strong St Rochester 14621 01/23/2019 10:00 AM Stagg, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo