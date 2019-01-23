Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lyell Portfolio LLC v Loretta Robinson, 554 Glide St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Christopher Tuttobene v Linda Harris Berry, 40 Pardee St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Hatira LLC v Flora Jones, 72 Watkin Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Prota Productions LLC v Tenessa Henry, 484 Maple St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Jayquanne Butler v ...

