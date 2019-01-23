Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed December 17, 2018

Deeds filed December 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded December 17, 2018             73   N/A LIPSKI, GREGORY N et ano to ROWE, JAMES et al Property Address: Liber: 12123 Page: 0497 Tax Account: a Full Sale Price: $271,000.00 BRIGHTON BLAKE PROPERTIES LLC to COURTNEY PERINTON LLC Property Address: 1221 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12123 Page: 0425 Tax Account: 149.18-2-1.2 Full Sale Price: $400,000.00 BROCKPORT ROCKWOOD CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT 2015 LLC to BOND-JAMES, DIANE Property Address: 116 ST KATHERINE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo