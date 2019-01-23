Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 23, 2018                68   BROCKPORT RHABB, HAMPTON J et ano to RHABB, VENUS C Property Address: 44 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12099 Page: 0188 Tax Account: 054.01-1-7.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 CHURCHVILLE FARLEY, DAVID to HUGHES, HERBERT P III Property Address: 139 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12099 Page: 0282 Tax Account: 143.10-3-1./139 Full Sale Price: $88,500.00 FAIRPORT AMOIA, JONATHAN J to CLANCY, ROBERT Property ...

