Fourth Department – Name change: Segool v. Fazio

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Name change Paternal father – Proposed names via affidavit Segool v. Fazio CA 18-00640 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner father commenced a proceeding seeking an order authorizing a name change for his 4-year-old child. At the time of the child’s birth, the respondent biological mother and the ...

