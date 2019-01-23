Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Schult v. Pyramid Walden Company, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Inclement weather – Question of fact Schult v. Pyramid Walden Company, et al. CA 18-01088 Appealed from Supreme Court, Genesee County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries that she sustained when she slipped and fell on snow in the parking lot of a ...

