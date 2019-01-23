Don't Miss
Home / News / Government hacking documents sought under FOIA

Government hacking documents sought under FOIA

Plaintiff’s legal team includes UB Law School students

By: Bennett Loudon January 23, 2019 0

A group of non-profit organizations are suing the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several other federal agencies to get detailed information about law enforcement computer hacking techniques that they claim invade the privacy of law-abiding citizens. The complaint was initially filed in December, and an amended version was filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo