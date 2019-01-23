Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 17, 2018

Mortgages filed December 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 17, 2018             61   BROCKPORT, NY WILCOX, CHRISTOPHER T Property Address: 5384 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2804 Lender: COLONNA, RICHARD D Amount: $50,000.00 LANGDON, MATTHEW Property Address: 16 OLD ELM DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2512 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $161,500.00 BOND-JAMES, DIANE Property Address: 116 SAINT KATHERINE WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1734 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $110,000.00 CHURCHVILLE, NY SAUVE, JOEL & SAUVE, MANDI ...

