Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Absolute immunity: Ogunkoya v. Drake

Second Circuit – Absolute immunity: Ogunkoya v. Drake

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Absolute immunity Prosecutors – Civil rights case – Appellate jurisdiction Ogunkoya v. Drake 17-3235 Judges Hall, Lynch, and Carney Background: The plaintiff had alleged constitutional violations arising from his warrantless arrest and subsequent prosecution. He was acquitted of all charges. Two prosecutors appealed from the denial of their rule 12(b)(6) motions to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo