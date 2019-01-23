Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump says he’ll deliver State of the Union at the Capitol despite Pelosi’s request to postpone

By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez January 23, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is pressing ahead with plans to deliver his State of the Union address at the Capitol next week, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request that he postpone the speech amid the partial government shutdown. In a letter to Pelosi, Trump dismissed the California Democrat’s concerns about security ...

