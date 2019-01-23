Don't Miss
Walgreens agrees to pay $269 million in fraud accord

Walgreens agrees to pay $269 million in fraud accord

By: The Associated Press Chris Dolmetsch and Robert Langreth January 23, 2019 0

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. agreed to pay $269.2 million to settle U.S. claims that the drugstore chain defrauded a federally-funded health-care program over insulin drugs and a consumer-discount initiative. The two settlements, announced Tuesday, cover allegations over improper billing. In the first one, the company agreed to pay $209.2 million to resolve claims it billed Medicare, ...

