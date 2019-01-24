Don't Miss
Home / News / Albany Law School gets $500,000 gift

Albany Law School gets $500,000 gift

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

Albany Law School has received a $500,000 gift from Edward P. Swyer and the Swyer Family Foundation in conjunction with the Ethereal Fund. The gift will support the Community Development Clinic and The Justice Center at Albany Law School. The Community Development Clinic programs provide legal and business expertise, connections to microloan lenders, and other tools ...

