Appeals court remands paternity case

Appeals court remands paternity case

AFC deemed ineffective

By: Bennett Loudon January 24, 2019 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Third Department, has sent a case involving a paternity question back to Schenectady County Family Court due to ineffective assistance of counsel by the attorney representing the child. In August 2016, the Schenectady County Department of Social Services filed a petition on behalf of Joshua’s maternal grandmother — Denise ...

