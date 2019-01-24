Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Christina Thacker & Devin Warren, 30 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 2—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Endia Barham, 70 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 3—Chatham Gardens Housing Corp v Corri Smith, 204 Chatham Gardens – Barclay Damon 4—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Fawn Griffin, 37 Fernwood Park – ...

