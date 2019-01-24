Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 18, 2018

Deeds filed December 18, 2018

January 24, 2019

Deeds   Recorded December 18, 2018             71   BROCKPORT BERNHARDT, MARIA-LOUISE et al to AKEL, GINA C et ano Property Address: 774 WEST  ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12124 Page: 0543 Tax Account: 098.03-1-1.2 Full Sale Price: $128,000.00 FLANNERY, MOIRA A to DEMARIO, MICHAEL C Property Address: 11 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12124 Page: 0289 Tax Account: 069.09-4-15 Full Sale Price: $45,000.00 CHURCHVILLE MEACHAM, PAUL L to GUDSELAK, JON-DAVID ...

