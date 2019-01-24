Don't Miss
Doing Business As for November 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

DOING BUSINESS AS FILED Recorded November 15, 2018   PORTER, KIMBERLY 29 PINNACLE RD, ROCHESTER NY 14620 VITALE, ANTONIO 992 WHALEN RD, PENFIELD NY 14526 CIMINO, RANDOLPH 3126 ELMWOOD AVE SUITE 15, ROCHESTER NY 14618 WASHBURN, FREDERIC JOHN 129 GUYGRACE LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 MUNNO, JOSEPH 3 DOMINIC WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14612 FAGGIANO, JEANA 3816 NORTH CREEK RD, PALMYRA NY 14522 NURGIO, JAMES 67 WAKECLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 WALKER, EUGENE III 80 ...

