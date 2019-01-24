Doing Business As for November 16, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 16, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE A DROP OF LOVE 122 MILFORD STREET BUILDING 5 APARTMENT B1, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MONROE TORRES, MARIBEL MT SCHOOL AGE PROGRAM 3000 WHITE SWAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 TORRES, MARIBEL 3480 WHITE SWAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   OLYER, CHRISTOPHER L 997 EDGEMERE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 CARLOS, ROBERT P 379 CHAMPLAIN ST, ...

