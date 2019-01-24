Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for November 19, 2018

Doing Business As for November 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 19, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT DARRIN CUSTER AUTOMOTIVE 4625 WEST RIDGE ROAD, HILTON NY 14559 CUSTER, DARRIN LYNN 2406 CHURCH RD, HILTON NY 14464 SYLVAN STARLIGHT CREATIONS 50 STATE ST BLDG C, ROCHESTER NY 14534 SERRY, SYLVIA S 34 WELLESLEY ST, ROCHESTER NY 14607 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE HADASSAH INTERNATIONAL 36 EDITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 MONROE RUSH, JESSICA NICOLE DOING BUSINESS ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo