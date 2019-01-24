Don't Miss
Home / News / Harter Secrest & Emery starts Opportunity Zones practice

Harter Secrest & Emery starts Opportunity Zones practice

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has created an Opportunity Zone practice to help clients hoping to take advantage of the benefits of the federal program. Created as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are low-income communities designated by the governor of each state to spur economic growth and large-scale development. There are ...

