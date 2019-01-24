Don't Miss
Judgments filed November 27, 2018

Judgments Recorded November 27, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BEASLEY, ANTON 226 LUX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: JOYNER, GABRIELLE A Amount: $2,495.17 COLON, ANGEL L JR 19 STRAUB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Amount: $18,975.00 COLON, ANGEL L JR 19 STAUB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Amount: $7,132.44 CRUZGARCIA, JUAN 32 FOURTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: GONZALEZ, JAILENE Amount: $681.45 EADDY, QUINCY G 700 GREENLAWN DRIVE ...

