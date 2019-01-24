Lee Sommerman | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

Lee Sommerman has been promoted to vice president at LeChase Construction Services LLC. Sommerman leads efforts to expand LeChase’s business in the Rochester area. He oversees local operations, projects and opportunities with a goal of delivering services that meet or exceed client expectations. Sommerman joined the company as a project engineer in 1995, after graduating ...

