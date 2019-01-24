Liens Filed November 24, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 24, 2018 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ASLAM, ETTA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $83,197.91 BASCOM, BRENDON P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $226,457.59 BYRD, ROGER W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $81,426.60 CALDERON, EDWIN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,127.81 DEROUEN, LINDSAY M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,720.39 DWYER, NICHOLAS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,311.44 FISHER, ROBERT L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,240.54 GLENN, STEVEN C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,804.79 HR OUTSOURCING HOLDINGS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,054.83 LIVECCHI, CHARLES R JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,093.82 LIVECCHI, CHARLES R JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,965.65 MCNAMARA, JOANNE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $54,842.91 MICCICHE-CALCAGNO, MADELINE ...

