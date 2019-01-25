Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 28, 2019

Court Calendars for January 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—A&M Rental Housing Management LLC v Patrick Fletcher, 81 Jones Ave – Timothy L Alexson 2—Aurora Lopez & Ruben Pimentel v Leslie Alameda Vargas, 171 Wilkins St – Timothy L Alexson – Timothy L Alexson 3—60 Thurston LLC v Danielle Grassadonia, 60 Thurston Road – Timothy L Alexson 4—Barbara Alexander v Trachelle Bivins, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo