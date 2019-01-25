Economic indicators favor housing market; if only there was inventory

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija January 25, 2019 0

Unemployment is low, companies are still hiring, consumer confidence is quite strong and a leading local economist believes the Federal Reserve may back away from interest rate hikes, yet the local housing market could remain stagnant because of the same nagging problem: There aren’t enough homes for sale. “We have the ability to put people into homes, ...

