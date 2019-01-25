Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge approves changes to Weinstein’s legal team

Judge approves changes to Weinstein’s legal team

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL R. SISAK January 25, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein won a judge's approval Friday to overhaul the defense team in his rape and sexual assault case, replacing his bulldog New York City attorney with a four-person squad that's high on courtroom stars and headline-grabbing cases. The disgraced Hollywood mogul was in a Manhattan courtroom — along with new lawyers Jose ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo