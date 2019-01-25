Don't Miss
States move to ease restrictions on child sex-abuse lawsuits

By: The Associated Press By DAVID CRARY January 25, 2019 0

NEW YORK — In many states across the U.S., victims of long-ago child sex-abuse have been lobbying for years, often in vain, to change statute of limitation laws that thwart their quest for justice. This year seems sure to produce some breakthroughs, due in part to the midterm election results and recent disclosures about abuse ...

