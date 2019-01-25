Don't Miss
Home / News / Witness: El Chapo shooting victim was buried alive

Witness: El Chapo shooting victim was buried alive

By: The Associated Press By TOM HAYS January 25, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Notorious Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman took a hands-on role in the grisly deaths of three kidnapped enemies of his drug cartel, including one who was buried alive, a witness testified Thursday at Guzman's U.S. trial. Isaias Valdez Rios told a New York jury that, while a member of the Sinaloa cartel ...

