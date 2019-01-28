Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed December 20, 2018

Deeds filed December 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded December 20, 2018             87   BRIGHTON KOCSIS, IRMA to MRM GROUP LLC Property Address: LOT 69 POWELL ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12125 Page: 0578 Tax Account: 136.19-1-6 Full Sale Price: $10,000.00 KOCSIS, IRMA to MRM GROUP LLC Property Address: POWELL ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12125 Page: 0585 Tax Account: 136.19-1-7 Full Sale Price: $10,000.00 BROCKPORT BROCKPORT EXEMPT VOLUNTEER FIREMANS BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION INC to OAK ORCHARD COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo