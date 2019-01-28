Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for November 26, 2018

Doing Business As for November 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019 0

DOING BUSINESS AS FILED Recorded November 26, 2018   FORD-JAMISON, YOLINDA 100 COLERIDGE ROAD APARTMENT 33, ROCHESTER NY 14609 BINION, EBONY MICHELLE 250 BARTON ST, ROCHESTER NY 14619 GISSENDANNER, LATRICA 30 REYNOLDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 EDWARDS, JAMES D JR 27 BARDIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 TISDALE, JESSIE JR 117 FLOWER DALE APT A, ROCHESTER NY 14626 COUTS, DEBORAH R & RIVERA, CYNTHIA 305 ROYCROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621  ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo