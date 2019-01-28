Doing Business As for November 26, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 27, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ACCURA INDUSTRIES 350 WHITNEY STREES ROCHESTER, NY 14624 KARAHAN, ALI 72 RED LEAF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   BARONE, VICTORIA & PHILLIPS, JAMES 1919 PENFIELD RD, PENFIELD NY 14526  & 1919 PENFIELD RD, PENFIELD NY 14526 HOWE, BRADLEY K 96 CLAY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 BREON, DANIEL JACOB 52 MARKET ST, BROCKPORT NY 14420 VADAS, ALEXANDER ...

