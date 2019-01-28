Don't Miss
Judgments filed December 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 3, 2018 JUDGMENT Cyprian, Eric T. Favor: Autovest, L.L.C., assignee of Wells Fargo Financial, Inc. Attorney: CANO, PILAR A Amount: Deporras, Jorge R. Favor: Automotive Credit Corporation of Ohio Attorney: CANO, PILAR A Amount: JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AGOK, PETER P 2111 EAST AVENUE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 146102633 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $11,372.01 DOUGLAS, WILBERT 110 CHARLESWOOD DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: MIDLAND ...

