Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Satisfied filed November 30, 2018

Judgments Satisfied filed November 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019 0

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT Recorded November 30, 2018 ANDREW, LEE P Favor: STUDENT LOAN CORPORATION BORS, MICHAEL L Favor: ATLANTIC CREDIT FINANCE INC BROWN, CHRISTINE Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC BRYANT, STEPHEN Favor: SYDNEY ACQUISITIONS LLC DIPASQUALE, MICHAEL Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC EARLSEY, MICHAEL et ano Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION GRANT, DAWN M Favor: NORTH STAR CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS LLC HAWKINS, DEBORAH Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION HOBENS, CENECHARLES et ano Favor: YELLOW BOOK SALES AND DISTRIBUTION ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo