Home / News / Project HOPE launched in Monroe County

Project HOPE launched in Monroe County

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019 0

Law enforcement officials have announced a new initiative to help people addicted to opioids. Project Heroin Overdose Prevention & Education (Project HOPE) will redirect low-level drug offenders to treatment centers instead of the court system or the Monroe County Jail. In conjunction with the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, the Rochester Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s ...

