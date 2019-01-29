Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo man charged with placing fake bomb

Buffalo man charged with placing fake bomb

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2019 0

A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges that he planted a fake pipe bomb and failed to comply a court-ordered psychiatric examination. James Timpanaro, 54, is charged with causing a pipe bomb hoax and contempt of a court order. He’s facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Timpanaro is accused ...

