Home / News / Comptroller: Local sales tax collections rose again in 2018

Comptroller: Local sales tax collections rose again in 2018

By: The Associated Press January 29, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says sales taxes collected by local governments across the state grew in 2018 for the third consecutive year. The Democrat releases a report Monday that finds collections rose by $872 million, or 5.3 percent, to $17.5 billion last year. Most regions of the state saw increased collections ...

