Don't Miss
Home / News / Drug dealer sentenced

Drug dealer sentenced

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2019 0

Phillip Taylor, 28, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, was sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Taylor, a two-time convicted felon, was arrested after police ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo