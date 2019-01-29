Jamaican man released after 5 ½ years

Don't Miss
Decision by immigration judge reversed

By: Bennett Loudon January 29, 2019 0

A Jamaican man who has been held in a federal detention facility for more than five years while awaiting possible deportation has been released by a federal judge. In a 26-page decision and order filed Jan. 16, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo ordered the release of Joseph E. Hechavarria “as soon as practicable, but no later than fourteen days from the date of this order

