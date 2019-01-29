Don't Miss
State, city and county courts closed in Erie County Wednesday

State, city and county courts closed in Erie County Wednesday

By: Bennett Loudon January 29, 2019

All state, county, and city courts in Erie County will be closed on Wednesday due to the expected extremely cold and snowy weather. The closure includes Buffalo City Court, Lackawanna City Court and Tonawanda City Court. The National Weather Service forecast calls for 4 to 8 inches of snow Wednesday in Buffalo. The high temperature is expected ...

