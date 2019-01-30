Don't Miss
Agreement reached on lab documents in federal murder case

Defense plans to challenge DNA testing

By: Bennett Loudon January 30, 2019 0

Attorneys in the Xerox credit union fatal robbery case have reached an agreement regarding defense access to documents from the New York City lab that performed the DNA on key evidence for the prosecution. Assistant Federal Public Defender Anne Burger, who represents defendant Richard Leon Wilbern, is expected to challenge the reliability of the testing method ...

