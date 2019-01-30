Don't Miss
Home / News / Baltimore to no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases

Baltimore to no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases

By: The Associated Press By DAVID McFADDEN January 30, 2019 0

BALTIMORE — The state's attorney in Baltimore will no longer prosecute any marijuana possession cases, regardless of the quantity of the drug or an individual's prior criminal record, authorities announced Tuesday. Marilyn Mosby, the city's top prosecutor, said pot possession cases have no public safety value, erode public trust in law enforcement, and intensify existing racial ...

