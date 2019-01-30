Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Catch-up for years’ as backlogged immigration courts open

‘Catch-up for years’ as backlogged immigration courts open

By: The Associated Press By DEEPTI HAJELA and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ January 30, 2019 0

NEW YORK — The nation's immigration courts were severely backlogged even before the government shutdown. Now it could take years just to deal with the delays caused by the five-week impasse, attorneys say. With the shutdown finally over, the courts reopened Monday morning to immigrants seeking asylum or otherwise trying to stave off deportation, and hearings ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo