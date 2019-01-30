Don't Miss
Home / News / Courts now closed in five western New York counties

Courts now closed in five western New York counties

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2019 0

All state county and city courts in Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming Counties closed at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon due to the severe winter weather. State, local and city courts in Erie and Niagara counties were already closed Wednesday. Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz declared a state of emergency for the county and a travel ban is now ...

